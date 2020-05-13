Hair Stylists Demand More Information From State on Reopening Salons

You’re probably ready for a professional haircut, some stylists are supporting a lawsuit aiming to make that an option.

The state’s health order calls salons non-essential and mandates they remain closed, but California’s 500,000 licensed beauty professionals haven’t been told when they might be able to get back to cuts and colors or what will be required to do so.

A lawsuit filed Monday demands more information from the state and asks the court to strike down the current health order.

“The classification of essential vs non essential which includes our clients was made without due process without opportunity to be heard or equal protection,” said Harmeet Dhillon, CEO of Center for American Liberty.

While the lawsuit makes its way through the court, Denise Russel from Special FX Salon and Day Spa is stocking up on masks and face shields.

“I'm not sure what the state’s going to mandate we're ready to do whatever they require to put in place,” she said.

She’s preparing sanitation and spacing protocols so she and her staff are ready when they are allowed to get back to work.