High Flying 9-Year-Old BMX Rider Takes Off Online

Have you seen the incredible gravity-defying San Marcos boy who is only in the third grade? His high flying and viral BMX stunt is taking over social media after ESPN shared his video on Twitter.

Nine-year-old Connor Stitt loves riding his bike, but perhaps not how many 9-year-olds like to ride their bikes.

"Well I wanna be a pro BMX-er," he told NBC 7.

The third grader at High Tech North County is popping up on social media feeds around the world these days after his acrobatic back flip blew up on the internet Thursday.

His family-run Instagram page grew by 10,000 followers overnight to more than 45,000 fans after outlets shared the video of Connor Stitt soaring through the air and celebrating with a little dance.

"One of my friends at lunch, they just went to me, 'Connor your video is on ESPN!'" he said.

"It's been overwhelming in a good way," his dad said.

It may look like a big production, but it's actually a portable training ground that his parents set up at Quail Valley Park for him and his siblings.

They bring the ramp and inflatable landing ramp to the park, just down the street from their home.

Connor perfected the back flip as an 8-year-old and now he can do it over and over and over again -- while working on new tricks too. He first learned to ride when he was 2 years old!

"You basically just put your butt back and look back until you see the landing," Connor Stitt said.

Back flipping on his bike is just a walk in the park for Connor Stitt.