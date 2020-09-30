High Temperatures Prompt Statewide Flex Alert

The California Independent System Operator (ISO) issued a statewide Flex Alert from 3 to 10 p.m. Thursday due to expected high temperatures.
A Flex Alert is issued when the power grid operator predicts an increase in electricity demand.
Officials ask residents conserve energy, urging them to:
- Set air conditioning thermostats to 78 degrees, if health permits.
- Defer use of major appliances.
- Turn off unnecessary lights.
- Unplug unused electrical devices.
- Close blinds and drapes.
- Use fans when possible.
- Limit time the refrigerator door is open.
The ISO says consumers can also take the steps below to prepare for the Flex Alert by doing the following before 3 p.m.:
- “Pre-cool” their homes, or lower air conditioning thermostats.
- Charge electric vehicles.
- Charge mobile devices and laptops.
- Run dishwashers, washing machines and other major appliances.
- Set pool pumps to run in the early morning or late at night.