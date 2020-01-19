Homecoming For Helicopter Marine Strike Squadron 79

It was a homecoming 10 months in the making.

Members of Helicopter Marine Strike Squadron 79 (HSM-79) are back after their deployment with the USS Lincoln was extended four times. This the longest carrier deployment since Vietnam.

It was a moment that Maya, Jordan, and Justice Harvey couldn’t sit still for. The three siblings were supposed to have their father, back in time for the holidays, but his deployment kept getting extended. Their mom Wendy Harvey had to deliver the news, before thanksgiving and again before Christmas.

“That was tough, having to tell them, but the day is here. They are coming home so we are just really excited,” Wendy said.

HSM-79 has five MH-60R Seahawk Helicopters and 221 personnel that has been deployed for 296 days, since April 1, 2019.

HSM-79 has been deployed with Carrier Air Wing Seven (CVW-7) onboard USS Abraham Lincoln as part of the ‘around the world deployment’ from Norfolk, Virginia to San Diego, California.

“We took care of each other and just took it one day at a time. We got the mission done and just looked after each other,” commanding officer Josh Peters said.

Now, the Harvey’s are able to get back to what matters most.

“Aw man there is a lot that I missed but we are going to take care of that this week,” the kid’s father said.

The rest of the carrier deployment returns Monday when the USS Lincoln returns to North Island.