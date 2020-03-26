Hotel del Coronado to Temporarily Shut Down for First Time

For the first time in its 132-year history, Hotel del Coronado is shutting its doors as a result of the novel coronavirus’ impact on the hospitality industry.

The iconic San Diego staple announced on Wednesday that the temporary closure will go into effect on Thursday. It reassured the public that move comes as a result of the virus’ toll on businesses, not because of any illnesses.

“This difficult decision is reflective of the current business environment and not a result of illness or confirmed cases at the hotel,” general manager Harold Rapoza said in a statement. “Our hotel security team will be on-site 24/7 to ensure this National Historic Landmark remains protected for our future guests.”

Hotel del Coronado said it was in “the process” of notifying its team members and guests of the closure. Anyone with questions about upcoming reservations can contact Hilton Reservations and Customer Care for help.

The hotel said it will do its best to continue construction on site to the extent permitted by Gov. Gavin Newsom’s orders.

The hotel did not say when it would reopen.