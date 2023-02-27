SPACEX

How to Watch the SpaceX Rocket Launch Monday From the California Coast

The rocket's first stage separation flame and contrail over the California coast might be visible from up to 100 miles away.

By Jonathan Lloyd

A SpaceX rocket lifts off from Vandenberg Space Force Base Tuesday Jan. 31, 2023.
SpaceX

A SpaceX rocket is scheduled to lift off Monday from the California coast with another batch of internet satellites onboard.

The Falcon 9 launch is scheduled for 11:38 a.m. at Vandenberg Space Force Base northwest of Los Angeles. The rocket will carry 51 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit.

The first stage booster will be returned to a droneship in the Pacific Ocean. Depending on cloud cover, the first stage's flame and contrail might be visible from up to 100 miles away, according to Vandenberg Space Force Base.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

How to Watch the SpaceX Launch Today

The Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to lift off from the base near Santa Barbara at 11:38 a.m. Click here to watch SpaceX's live coverage or just click on the embedded video above.

A backup launch window opens at 3:29 p.m. California time.

Local

Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, COVID, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news.

Snow 19 mins ago

Early Risers Capture Dramatic Views of LA With Snow-Draped Mountains in the Background

Big Bear 28 mins ago

Co-parenting Big Bear Bald Eagles Take Turns to Keep Their Eggs Warm

What are Starlink satellites?

SpaceX has a Starlink constellation of satellites orbiting Earth about 340 miles up. The satellites have been shuttled into space by SpaceX rockets.

The Starlink network is designed to deliver high-speed internet anywhere around the globe.

Can I see the Starlink satellites in orbit?

Yes, they sometimes put on a celestial show. If light conditions are right, the satellites appear in a train as they parade across the night sky.

The satellites are sometimes visible in the first few minutes after sundown and before sunrise when the sun is below the horizon, but the satellites are high enough to reflect direct sunlight.

Use the FindStarlink tracker to find the best upcoming viewing times.

This article tagged under:

SPACEXSanta Barbara
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us