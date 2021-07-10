San Diego Humane Society

Humane Society Releases Rehabilitated Young Gray Fox to the Wild

By City News Service

Gray Fox rescued by the San Diego Humane Society
San Diego Humane Society

A young gray fox was released to the wild after a 10-day rehabilitation at the San Diego Humane Society's Ramona Wildlife Center, officials said Saturday.

The fox was released Friday night on Mount Soledad, La Jolla, not far from where she was struggling to walk and found by a good Samaritan, according to the group's Nina Thompson. Humane Law Enforcement responded to rescue the fox.

The animal is approximately 12 weeks old, Thompson said.

"When she came to San Diego Humane Society's Bahde Wildlife Center in San Diego, she had an abnormal gait, using both hind legs in unison and effectively bunny-hopping,'' she said.

"Wildlife veterinarians were worried the animal was suffering from hip dysplasia or neosporosis, so they took radiographs, performed full blood work, administered fluids and began with a round of medications.''

The lab work and radiographs came back normal, Thompson said. The fox was transferred to San Diego Humane Society's Ramona Wildlife Center for more space in a larger enclosure and additional observation.

After 10 days in Ramona, the fox had improved and was walking normally again.

