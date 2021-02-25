Husband Attempts to Drown Wife, Bury Her at Coronado Beach, Police Say

Coronado police said a man was arrested for allegedly beating his wife at Coronado Beach then attempting to throw her into the ocean and bury her in a hole in the sand.

The wife of 23-year-old Jose Luis Mares III of Moreno Valley called 911 at about 9 p.m. Wednesday to report that her husband had just tried to kill her, according to the Coronado Police Department.

When officers arrived, Mares was gone but his wife was badly beaten on a sidewalk in the 900 block of Ocean Boulevard. Medics took her to a San Diego hospital for treatment of serious trauma and her current condition is unknown.

The woman told investigators that her husband began attacking her after the two got into an argument at the Coronado waterfront. He then tried to throw her into the ocean and attempted to bury her.

Police searched the neighborhood, finding Mares a short time later in the backyard of a home on Alameda Boulevard, police said.

Mares was booked into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of attempted murder, assault causing great bodily injury, domestic violence, false imprisonment and violating terms of his parole. He was being held without bail pending arraignment, scheduled for March 5.