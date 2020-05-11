Infant Recovering at Stanford From Syndrome Related to COVID-19

A Bay Area infant is recovering at Stanford's Lucille Packard Children's Hospital after contracting a disease related to COVID-19, according to a report in the San Francisco Chronicle.

The case of the 6-month-old baby may have been one of the first in the U.S. of what is being called pediatric multisymptom inflammatory syndrome.

The child was linked to the syndrome and tested positive for the coronavirus on March 16, just before the shelter-at-home orders were in place in the Bay Area.

About 100 children have been diagnosed with the syndrome in eight states, including California. Three children in New York have died from the syndrome, and the state is investigating two more deaths.

The Bay Area infant, who recovered, initially was diagnosed with Kawasaki disease, but after that positive test, the baby’s doctor learned about pediatric multisymptom inflammatory syndrome.

Health officials are warning parents to look out for the following symptoms in children: prolonged fever of five-plus days; difficulty feeding infants; severe abdominal pain; diarrhea; vomiting; changes in skin color, especially patchy and blue spots; trouble breathing and rapid breathing; racing heartbeat; chest pains; decreased urination; lethargy; irritabiity and confusion.

If children are experiencing these symptoms, parents should call a medical professional.