IRS Issues Stimulus Warning About Prepaid Debit Cards

Stimulus prepaid cards are causing some confusion in San Diego and across the country

By Amber Frias

As millions of stimulus payments are starting to arrive, many are surprised about how they're getting their money. 

The U.S. Treasury Department started sending out cards to about eight million Americans last week.

What may be confusing is some people who got paper checks for the first stimulus payment, are now receiving debit cards. 

EIP Cards will be sent in a white envelope that prominently displays the U.S. Department of the Treasury seal.

Here are some tips on how to recognize the debit you are receiving is real: 

  • The card will arrive in a plain envelope with the U.S. Treasury Department seal
  • The issuing bank name will be displayed on the card, look for MetaBank on the back side  
  • Instructions on how to activate and use your card will also be included.

If you accidentally destroyed or threw out your card, you need to call customer service immediately at 1-800 240-8100.

Those who have not yet received their stimulus payment can check the status of payment by clicking here.

For more information about Economic Impact Payments, click here.

