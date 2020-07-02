LITTLE ITALY

‘It's Gut-Wrenching': Little Italy Restaurant to Stay Closed Longer After COVID-19 Closure

The restaurant on India Street was the first eatery in San Diego County to publicly disclose that an employee had tested positive for COVID-19 as local restaurants began to reopen

By Monica Garske

A restaurant in Little Italy that temporarily closed last month after an employee tested positive for COVID-19 will delay its reopening, citing the surge of COVID-19 cases in San Diego County as a cause for concern.

Nolita Hall, located on India Street, shuttered on June 14, announcing on social media that a staff member had contracted COVID-19. The owner of the restaurant, Douglass Hamm, had planned to reopen on June 30. His plans have since changed, as local public health officials report increases in COVID-19 cases in San Diego County.

Hamm sent a letter to his staff last week and shared part of that letter on social media so he could keep customers in the loop and continue to gain their trust – a big part of why he said he shared the news of the positive COVID-19 case among his employee in the first place.

**see post image for context⁠ ⁠ June 25, 2020⁠ ⁠ Dear Nolita Family,⁠ ⁠ We’re not going to start this by saying we are in unprecedented times because we can't stand hearing that phrase anymore. We’d like to be more blunt anyway: what a f*n nightmare this whole COVID thing is. Just when we thought we were waking up to a bright light in the distance, it seems to have started to dim again. Still, in spite of all this, we remain eternal optimists and have hope, confidence even, that the light will begin to shine soon and in the end it will be brighter than it ever was.⁠ ⁠ For now though, we are writing to let you know that after days on end of trying to figure out the best thing to do for Nolita, and above all each and every one of you, we have come to the decision to stay closed for a few weeks beyond June 30. Short term, it's gut wrenching on many levels but given the continuing increase in positive tests County and Nationwide we believe this is the right thing to do for the health and safety of you all and our guests. We’re not saying all restaurants should close and we need to stay inside forever, we all want to get back out there and we can make decisions based on the information we have and risks we are willing to take, we just think in light of recent data and trends this is the best decision for the Nolita Family right now. ⁠ ⁠ We will continue to monitor the situation and will be reopening in due time....we’re just not certain exactly when that will be. I understand this leaves some uncertainty which sucks but it's a fool's errand to try and predict what the next few weeks will look like. What we can say with absolute certainty though, is that the goal and hope is to be open again towards the end of July and barring a rapid decline in the COVID outlook, we will 100% be open come August. ⁠ ⁠ We hope you understand it is with the utmost care and concern for our Nolita Family that we make this decision, and we do not take it lightly. We will update you as we have more information and our plans continue to solidify.

The social media post said the staff member who had COVID-19 is “doing well,” and no other Nolita Hall employees have tested positive.

In the letter, Hamm calls COVID-19 a “nightmare” that won’t end.

“Just when we thought we were waking up to a bright light in the distance, it seems to have started to dim again,” the note read, in part. “Still, in spite of all this, we remain eternal optimists and have hope, confidence even, that the light will begin to shine soon and in the end it will be brighter than it ever was.”

Hamm’s letter said Nolita Hall will stay closed a few weeks beyond its June 30 target date.

“Short term, it’s gut-wrenching on many levels,” he writes. “But given the continuing increase in positive tests county and nationwide, we believe this is the right thing to do for the health and safety of you all and our guests.”

Hamm said he knows this is the best decision for his restaurant, his staff and his patrons, but that doesn't mean every restaurant owner should follow suit. Every restaurant owner's decision, Hamm said, has to be made based on the “risks we are willing to take.”

Hamm said he hopes to have his restaurant up and running again by the end of July or early August but noted, “It’s a fool’s errand to try and predict what the next few weeks will look like.”

Eater San Diego reported last month that Nolita Hall was the first restaurant in San Diego to publicly disclose that an employee had tested positive for COVID-19. Hamm spoke with both Eater and NBC 7 and said that decision was difficult, but he knew it was the “right thing to do.”

Nolita Hall was born from the belief that in order to be truly successful we must hold ourselves to only the highest standards. While we are not perfect by any means, we work hard each and every day to meet these standards and do right by you, our staff, and the community. This mindset is more important now than ever as we do our best to navigate through the challenges of COVID-19. In staying true to this, we write today to inform you that unfortunately, a member of our Nolita family has tested positive for COVID-19. While the staff member passed multiple temperature and symptom checks while on-premise, the health and safety of our staff and guests is our number one priority which is why we have made the decision to close until June 30th. Perhaps we are being overly cautious but that is not a chance we are willing to take. This time will allow our Nolita family to get tested and ensure everyone is healthy before returning to work. Further, the restaurant will be sanitized and cleaned down to its bones. Please know that we were and will continue to be vigilant in our efforts to use best practices for sanitation, symptom checking, social distancing, etc. We are in this for the long haul and want to continue to earn your trust so you are right there with us the entire way. Thank you for your continued support and we hope to see you soon.

Since then, several other local food and beverage businesses – including Wilson Creek Winery & Vineyards in Temecula and Mission Avenue Bar & Grill and Masters Kitchen & Cocktail, both in Oceanside, have shared news of employee COVID-19 cases at their locations.

In those cases, the businesses spread the news on social media, too, hoping to also be transparent with patrons and keep safety top of mind.

On NBC 7’s Scene in San Diego Featuring Eater podcast, we talked about Nolita Hall and how this type of thing was bound to repeat itself at local restaurants as San Diego County reopens in the face of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. You can listen to that here.

Meanwhile, San Diego County public health officials have been tracking more community outbreaks in recent days, and several of those outbreaks have been tied to local restaurants or bars.

June 2020: Reopenings, Triggers & Setbacks in San Diego's Fight Against the Coronavirus Pandemic

At a news briefing Wednesday, health officials said San Diego County was on California’s “watchlist” and, by next week, a rollback on San Diego’s reopening was likely, including shutting down indoor restaurant dining rooms once more.

San Diego's restaurants were given the green light to reopen their dining rooms on May 21. Since then, neighborhoods like Little Italy and the Gaslamp Quarter have launched curbside dining programs that block traffic on busy streets during certain hours, allowing eateries to extend their dining areas into the street and give patrons more room to safely distance themselves from one another. Encinitas is due to roll out its own version of this program this weekend, too.

