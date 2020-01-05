Linda Vista

KFC/Taco Bell Armed Robbery Suspects Arrested After Taking $374

By Sophia McCullough

kfc taco bell sign
NBC 7

Two men were arrested after robbing a joint KFC/Taco Bell in Linda Vista on Saturday night, according to the San Diego Police Department.

A man entered the KFC/Taco Bell located at 7049 Eastman Street around 8:55 p.m. armed with a handgun, SDPD said. The suspect demanded money from the store, received $374 and then ran out to an awaiting getaway driver.

SDPD saw a vehicle driving erratically in the area minutes later and, unaware of the recent robbery, officers stopped the vehicle and detained the two male suspects.

California

News from across California

Valley Center 12 hours ago

Double-Amputee, Air Force Veteran Celebrates 90th Birthday by Skydiving

Ocean Beach 12 hours ago

Surfrider Foundation Hosts Beach Cleanup, Plastic Reduction Bill Speakers

Officers collected as evidence $374 in cash and a loaded .45 semi-automatic handgun, SDPD said. After learning of the robbery, the officers identified the men as the suspects in the KFC/Taco Bell robbery.

They have been identified as Lateef Abdu, 24, and Abdirahim Nour, 20, according to police. Both were booked into county jail on robbery charges.

This article tagged under:

Linda VistaTACO BELLKFCSDPD
Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video I-Team Randy Responds Sports Politics Entertainment The Scene California Live Worth The Trip Health & Wellness Recall Alert Streets Of Shame NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us