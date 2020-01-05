KFC/Taco Bell Armed Robbery Suspects Arrested After Taking $374

Two men were arrested after robbing a joint KFC/Taco Bell in Linda Vista on Saturday night, according to the San Diego Police Department.
A man entered the KFC/Taco Bell located at 7049 Eastman Street around 8:55 p.m. armed with a handgun, SDPD said. The suspect demanded money from the store, received $374 and then ran out to an awaiting getaway driver.
SDPD saw a vehicle driving erratically in the area minutes later and, unaware of the recent robbery, officers stopped the vehicle and detained the two male suspects.
Officers collected as evidence $374 in cash and a loaded .45 semi-automatic handgun, SDPD said. After learning of the robbery, the officers identified the men as the suspects in the KFC/Taco Bell robbery.
They have been identified as Lateef Abdu, 24, and Abdirahim Nour, 20, according to police. Both were booked into county jail on robbery charges.