City of La Mesa Imposes Temporary Area Restriction as Scheduled Protest Takes Place

Approximately 300 protestors showed up in La Mesa after a planned demonstration took place to call for justice in the killings of Breonna Taylor and Vanessa Guillen.

The city of La Mesa issued a temporary area restriction on Saturday ahead of the protest.

The restriction went into effect at noon and will last through 5:30 a.m. Sunday on University Avenue from Baltimore Drive to Allison Avenue. It also extends to the fence on the west side of the Metropolitan Transit Systems railroad tracks to the north side of Allison Avenue, near Spring Street.

While the sanctions are imposed, several items that can be “considered an implement of a riot that can be used as a weapon” will be prohibited within the area, according to the city.

Ahead of the demonstration, La Mesa police placed barriers near the police department.

By 4 p.m., at least 125 people gathered at the parking lot on the corner of Allison and Date Avenues, police said. Another group was also gathered at the parking lot located at 8118 University Ave.

A gathering of people with “Blue Lives Matter” flags and flags that expressed support of President Donald Trump was seen near where the scheduled protest is set to take place.

By 5 p.m., La Mesa Police department said about 200 protesters were seen marching through the neighborhood of Maple Avenue towards University Avenue. There were no issues reported.

By 6 p.m., the number of people grew to up to 300, La Mesa PD said. The police chief, Walt Vasquez, met with organizers of the march as well as a group of counter-protestors outside the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) building.

"Chief Vasquez passed along that the Police Department is here to facilitate a safe and peaceful event, and asked for everyone’s cooperation," La Mesa Police said in a Facebook post.

Police said several "physical altercations" occurred between the groups as the march passed by the VFW. At least one arrest had been made.

Close to 9 p.m., La Mesa Police said the group had decreased to about 80 people after holding a peaceful speech and prayer event.

All protestors had left the area by 10 p.m. No major injuries were reported.

Protests were planned in front of the police department to call for justice in the killings of Breonna Taylor and Vanessa Guillen.

Police warned of possible traffic delays in the area. The department also said businesses “may be closed earlier than usual.”

During the weekend of May 30, tensions escalated during a peaceful protest in La Mesa that was planned in wake of George Floyd’s killing. Looters took advantage of the movement and targeted local businesses. Some vehicles were also set ablaze during the unrest.