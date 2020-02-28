More Than a Dozen Rescued in Panga ‘Dump and Run’ Off Coast of Del Mar

State, federal and local authorities rescued more than a dozen people from a panga in an attempted "dump and run" off the coast of Del Mar early Friday and continued scouring the water for more swimmers involved in the incident.

At about 4:30 a.m., authorities received a call of people yelling in distress off the coast of Del Mar, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department. At the scene, crews saw several people in the water and rescued them to shore.

Authorities learned those individuals were involved in a "dump and run" from Mexico, according to Encinitas Fire Department Chief Mike Stein. The operation includes a boat smuggling individuals to the U.S. then dumping them at sea, leaving them to swim to shore.

Encinitas/Solana Beach/Del Mar Fire Chief Mike Stein talks about the panga rescue off the coast of Del Mar, which he said was a suspected "dump and run," an operation in which smugglers try to get people into the country illegally.

A makeshift triage was made at the scene to immediately help those who made it to shore. They were then taken to area hospitals to be treated for mild hypothermia symptoms, Stein said.

Stein initially said there were 16 people in the boat, with 5 individuals unaccounted for. Encinitas lifeguards later said there were actually 13 people on the boat with two people unaccounted for who were later rescued.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said agents took those 13 individuals into custody. The agency also said early reports indicated as many as 18 people were in the vessel and crews remain searching for the boat and additional people.

Authorities believe the boat returned to Mexico. The nationality and ages of those who were taken into custody has not yet been confirmed, but CBP said of the 13 in custody, eight were men and five were women.

Multiple agencies, including local departments from Del Mar, Encinitas and Solana Beach, responded to the incident.