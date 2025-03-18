Lone winner of largest California Mega Millions jackpot revealed

The winner of the largest Mega Millions jackpot in California history was identified Monday by lottery officials.

Rosemary Casarotti bought the ticket for the Dec. 27 Mega Millions draw at the Sunshine Food and Gas Circle K in Cottonwood, just off the 5 Freeway in Shasta County. Casarotti's ticket was the only one to match all six numbers, making her the sole winner of the staggering $1.2 billion jackpot.

Casarotti opted to receive her prize as a lump sum, valued at more than $571 million less federal taxes.

The California Lottery is required by the Internal Revenue Service to withhold federal taxes on many prizes. There is no California state or local tax withholding.

The Circle K will receive the maximum retail bonus of $1 million for selling the lucky ticket.

Casarotta declined to participate in the Lottery press conference to announce her name, but a California Lottery spokesperson spoke were her by phone.

"I had the pleasure of speaking with Rosemary by phone following her win, and I can tell you with certainty how grateful she is and how happy she is to have won this money and to have supported public schools," said California Lottery spokesperson Carolyn Becker.

A jackpot winner's name is public record, according to California public disclosure laws, as are the name and location of the retailer who sold the winning ticket, the draw date of the win and the amount, including gross and net installment payments.