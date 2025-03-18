California Lottery

Lone winner of largest California Mega Millions jackpot revealed

The Mega Millions ticket for the $1.2 billion jackpot was sold in December in Shasta County.

By Jonathan Lloyd

NBC Universal, Inc.

The winner of the largest Mega Millions jackpot in California history was identified Monday by lottery officials.

Rosemary Casarotti bought the ticket for the Dec. 27 Mega Millions draw at the Sunshine Food and Gas Circle K in Cottonwood, just off the 5 Freeway in Shasta County. Casarotti's ticket was the only one to match all six numbers, making her the sole winner of the staggering $1.2 billion jackpot.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Corona Mar 14

How an errand to buy a lottery ticket turned into $1 million win

Lottery Feb 22

Thieves used a stolen card to buy a $523,000 lottery ticket. The victim wants to share the winnings

Casarotti opted to receive her prize as a lump sum, valued at more than $571 million less federal taxes.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The California Lottery is required by the Internal Revenue Service to withhold federal taxes on many prizes. There is no California state or local tax withholding.

The Circle K will receive the maximum retail bonus of $1 million for selling the lucky ticket.

Casarotta declined to participate in the Lottery press conference to announce her name, but a California Lottery spokesperson spoke were her by phone.

"I had the pleasure of speaking with Rosemary by phone following her win, and I can tell you with certainty how grateful she is and how happy she is to have won this money and to have supported public schools," said California Lottery spokesperson Carolyn Becker.

A jackpot winner's name is public record, according to California public disclosure laws, as are the name and location of the retailer who sold the winning ticket, the draw date of the win and the amount, including gross and net installment payments.

This article tagged under:

California LotteryMega millions
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us