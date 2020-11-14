Latino Health Coalition to Distribute COVID-19 Kits to Latino Communities as County Enters Purple Tier

The San Diego Latino Health Coalition will distribute COVID-19 emergency kits this weekend in Latino communities to ensure the most vulnerable residents have the tools they need to protect themselves from the pandemic.

"We're out here making sure that our families, our community has access to the essential PPE that they need," said Roberto Alcantar, Chief Strategy Officer, Chicano Federation.

The emergency kits include masks, disinfectants, thermometers, sanitizers, and other materials to assist with prevention measures. They are also providing information on housing availability, hotel vouchers, and county programs.

"Our goal is to make sure we are getting the right education to the community and the right resources to protect themselves, especially in the next critical weeks where we need to really drive the number of infections down," Alcantar said.

The Latino community has been hit hardest by the virus. As of Saturday, out of the 62,945 positive COVID-19 cases reported, 58.5% or 32,006 are Hispanic or Latinos, according to the county's data. And out of the 921 COVID-19 associated deaths reported, 457 or 49.7% are Hispanic or Latino, according to the county's data.

"The Latino community is the one that has been devastated by this virus," Alcantar said.

Distribution will be held in two locations. On Saturday, kits will be available at 3180 University Ave. San Diego, CA 92104 from 9 to 11 a.m. On Sunday, kits will be available at the Chicano Federation Child Development Center, 2138 Logan Ave. San Diego, CA 92113 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

For more information, visit the Chicano Federation website.