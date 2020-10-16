Kern County

Leg That Washed Ashore at California Lake Matched to Dead Santa Ana Woman

The woman's body was pulled from a car July 12, 2018.

By Associated Press

Santa Ana Police Department

A leg that washed ashore at a California lake was matched to the body of a missing woman found on a different day, authorities said.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said 64-year-old Shirley Mae Cassel was reported missing from Santa Ana in 2017, KGET-TV reports.

Cassel's body was pulled from a car July 12, 2018, while the leg was discovered July 28, 2018, at Buena Vista Lake, about 30 miles southwest of Bakersfield.

Santa Barbara 2 hours ago

‘Tarzan' Actor Challenges DA Report in Son's Shooting Death

Mexico 3 hours ago

Authorities: Top Mexico Official Helped Smuggle Drugs to US

babies 5 hours ago

Pregnant Ashley Tisdale Reveals the Sex of Her First Baby

DNA testing of the leg and body confirmed the woman’s identity, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office closed its part of the investigation and said there was no suspicion of foul play.

The Santa Ana Police Department continues to investigate the case.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Kern CountySanta AnaBakersfield
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us