Legoland Opening New Experience and Hundreds of Jobs

By Audra Stafford

NBC Universal, Inc.

Legoland California Resort is bringing back hundreds of jobs with the opening of Build ‘N Play Days.

The new ticketed experience starts Friday and offers a variety of fun activities. Guests can explore play structures within the park, design their own Minifigure on the roof of the Model Shop, enjoy live entertainment and much more.

A Legoland representative said the park is bringing back hundreds of employees for the limited-time event, which runs through May 2.

But thousands of people remain furloughed after Legoland was forced to shut down last March.

The hotels later reopened at 70% capacity and Miniland was reopened to hotel guests and patrons of The Big Shop, but the rides remain closed.

Under California’s current color-coded tier system, large theme parks cannot fully reopen until their respective counties enter the least-restrictive Yellow Tier.

San Diego County remains in the most-restrictive Purple Tier, but Legoland California Resort President Kurt Stocks said he is optimistic they’ll be able to reopen in the near future.

So much so, that for the first time in a long time, Legoland is actually looking to hire people.

"Obviously, we're waiting on Governor Newsom to give us the green light to fully reopen, but at this moment we are going out into the market and we are advertising quite literally hundreds of jobs that we will need filled as we get ready to reopen," Stocks said.

Those interested can apply at legolandjobs.com

Ticket prices for Build ‘N Play Days start at $19.99, and for a limited time, Legoland Castle Hotel guests can get exclusive access to LEGO CHIMA Water Park.

For more information, visit www.legoland.com/california.

