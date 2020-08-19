Legoland California

Legoland Partially Reopens With Miniland USA

The outdoor attraction will be accessible by hotel guests, annual pass holders and customers who spend at least $25 at The Big Shop

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

NBCUniversal, Inc.

It may not sound too appealing to gather your family and hop on a plane to travel right now due to the coronavirus pandemic, but San Diegans don’t have to travel too far to get a glimpse of the country’s most popular cities.

Legoland California Resort has reopened its Miniland USA attraction, an outdoor walk-through experience that takes visitors coast to coast with its display of famous cities. The displays are made of a whopping 32,496,352 Lego pieces, according to the resort.

Visitors can see Lego displays of New York City, New Orleans, Las Vegas, San Francisco, Washington D.C. and Southern California.

Miniland USA is open to all annual pass holders and customers who spend at least $25 at the resort’s The Big Shop. Each $25 purchase at The Big Shop will allow four people into the attraction.

Although Miniland USA has reopened, the theme park remains closed. However, Legoland’s hotel is operating at 70% capacity and is booking reservations for those who are interested in a “staycation.” Hotel guests will also be able to access the attraction.

Photos: Legoland's Miniland USA is Back

The health and safety of staff and visitors are being taken care of at the resort as employees work behind plexiglass, practice social distancing, mandate physical distancing of visitors and offer hand sanitizer via stands in several areas. Cashless payments and enhanced cleaning have been practiced at the resort.

For more information on how Legoland is keeping its staff and visitors safe, click here.

Miniland U.S.A. will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday to Thursday.

