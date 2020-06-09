Legoland Sued in Class-Action Lawsuit Claiming Theme Park Did Not Give Refunds During Pandemic Closure

Legoland California Resort is being sued in a class-action lawsuit for allegedly not giving refunds or adjusting memberships while it was shut down during the coronavirus pandemic.

The complaint was filed Monday and claims the resort failed to reimburse ticketholders during the time the theme park was closed. The plaintiff is suing Legoland for a slew of charges that include: violation of California’s consumer legal remedies, false advertising, unfair competition, breach of contract, money has a received, negligence, fraud, conversion and unjust enrichment.

See the lawsuit below.

Legoland, along with other theme parks and attractions, shuttered its doors in March as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the complaint, its plaintiff was “unable to get a refund” for the tickets she purchased directly from Legoland on a date during the park’s closure.

“Closing of these venues, and cancellation of these events, should have meant that ticketholders were promptly refunded their money – money that in many cases, was very much needed for other purposes.”

The lawsuit is demanding a jury trial and seeks that all individuals in the class action lawsuit are given refunds for tickets, memberships and vacation packages that were scheduled on dates that were unable to be attended.

Merlin Entertainments, Legoland’s parent company, is also listed as a defendant, along with Madame Russauds Hollywood and San Francisco, and San Francisco Dungeon.

Legoland California and Merlin Entertainments have not yet responded to NBC 7’s request for comment.

Individuals who reside in the U.S. and have paid for tickets, memberships or vacation packages from Legoland between March 13, 2016 and the applicable opt-out date are eligible to join the class-action lawsuit.