Legoland

Legoland Sued in Class-Action Lawsuit Claiming Theme Park Did Not Give Refunds During Pandemic Closure

Legoland California shuttered its doors March 31 due to the novel coronavirus pandemic

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

An image of the entrance to Legoland Calfornia Resort.
Legoland Calfornia Resort

Legoland California Resort is being sued in a class-action lawsuit for allegedly not giving refunds or adjusting memberships while it was shut down during the coronavirus pandemic.

The complaint was filed Monday and claims the resort failed to reimburse ticketholders during the time the theme park was closed. The plaintiff is suing Legoland for a slew of charges that include: violation of California’s consumer legal remedies, false advertising, unfair competition, breach of contract, money has a received, negligence, fraud, conversion and unjust enrichment.

See the lawsuit below.

Legoland, along with other theme parks and attractions, shuttered its doors in March as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the complaint, its plaintiff was “unable to get a refund” for the tickets she purchased directly from Legoland on a date during the park’s closure.

“Closing of these venues, and cancellation of these events, should have meant that ticketholders were promptly refunded their money – money that in many cases, was very much needed for other purposes.”

California

News from across California

erik salgado 11 hours ago

Oakland Officials Reveal Details About Shooting Death of Erik Salgado

La Mesa 4 hours ago

Woman Shot With ‘Less Lethal’ Projectile by La Mesa Police to Speak Out for First Time

The lawsuit is demanding a jury trial and seeks that all individuals in the class action lawsuit are given refunds for tickets, memberships and vacation packages that were scheduled on dates that were unable to be attended.

Merlin Entertainments, Legoland’s parent company, is also listed as a defendant, along with Madame Russauds Hollywood and San Francisco, and San Francisco Dungeon.

Legoland California and Merlin Entertainments have not yet responded to NBC 7’s request for comment.

Individuals who reside in the U.S. and have paid for tickets, memberships or vacation packages from Legoland between March 13, 2016 and the applicable opt-out date are eligible to join the class-action lawsuit.

This article tagged under:

Legolandlawsuitcomplaintclass action lawsuitRESORT
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World NBCLX Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us