Jay Leno backs new California classic car smog bill. See if your vehicle applies

California State Sen. Shannon Grove and former “The Tonight Show” host and classic car enthusiast Jay Leno joined forces Wednesday in an effort to keep more classic cars on the road.

“Leno’s Law,” or Senate Bill 712, proposes to remove biennial smog requirements from classic cars 35 model years or older – contingent on them being insured as a collector vehicle.

Grove (R-Bakersfield) and Leno argue smog checks often hinder both automotive enthusiasts from keeping classic vehicles on the road, and the $52 billion aftermarket industry it supports.

“California has a rich automotive heritage, with some of the first classic cars rolling off assembly lines right here in our state,” said Sen. Grove. “Senate Bill 712 will update the current law to include all classic cars that are 35 years or older, allowing enthusiasts to enjoy their hobby without burdensome restrictions that are driving some collectors and industry businesses out of the state.”

Leno, best known for his vast Southern Californian kept classic car collection in recent years, has backed the bill as a sponsor.

“California’s rich classic car culture, sparked by the post-war hot rod boom and boosted by Hollywood’s love for chrome and horsepower, has made it a paradise for enthusiasts like me,” said Leno. “California’s smog check laws for classic cars need to be updated – they vary too much from state to state, and California’s rules don’t match up with neighboring ones.”

According to current state regulations, only vehicles built through 1975 are exempt from smog checks. That means any vehicle manufactured from 1976 through today is subject to being smogged.

Functioning dated smog equipment appropriate to test those older vehicles is quickly disappearing. In recent years owners of vehicles built as recently as 2000 report difficulty finding shops willing and able to keep their car on the road.

The bill is backed by the Specialty Equipment Market Association, better known as SEMA, which represents 7,000 small automotive aftermarket businesses nationwide, including 1,066 in California.

NBCLA has reached out to the California Air Resources Board for comment.

The bill is expected to move through the legislative process throughout the coming months. It’s first hearing with the Senate Transportation Committee is scheduled for April.