List of Coronavirus Cases in the Bay Area

The number of coronavirus cases in the Bay Area continues to climb. Visit our coronavirus page and live blog for more coverage. A county-by-county breakdown of the cases announced by officials can be viewed below.

TUESDAY, MARCH 24 UPDATE

Sonoma County announces five new cases, bringing the county's total to 34.

Contra Costa County reported 15 new cases for a county total of 86.

Alameda County reported its second coronavirus-related death. The county's number of confirmed coronavirus cases increased to 124. The city of Berkeley, which is not included in the county's total, reported 11 total cases.

Santa Clara County reported three more coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the county's death toll to 16. The county also reported 54 new cases for county total of 375.

San Francisco Police Department announces a sergeant has tested positive for coronavirus. The sergeant was assigned to the SFPD Special Victims Unit at the Hall of Justice.

Santa Clara County Sheriff confirms four cases of COVID-19 in the department.

Napa County Public Health confirms a third coronavirus case in the county.

San Francisco is up to 152 confirmed cases after announcing 21 new cases.

San Mateo County reports 19 new cases for a total of 161.

Santa Cruz County announces two new cases. This brings the county's total to 24.

March 24 - Santa Clara County reported three more coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the county's death toll to 16. The county also reported 54 new cases for county total of 375.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office confirms four cases of COVID-19 in the department.

March 23 - The Santa Clara County Public Health Department announced three new deaths from COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths to 13 in Santa Clara County. The county's total number of confirmed cases also increased to 321.

A San Jose FoodMaxx is shut down for cleaning after an employee who tested positive for COVID-19 died

The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office announced three confirmed coronavirus cases amongst its staff. Two deputies are self-quarantining at home. One deputy is in stable condition at a local hospital.

A Santa Clara County Jail inmate has tested positive for coronavirus. The inmate is quarantined and is being closely monitored by medical staff. SJPD notified of the possible exposure to initial arresting officers.

The Milpitas Fire Department says two firefighters and one family member have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. All three are in self-quarantine at home. They have not been hospitalized.

March 22 - Santa Clara County's Director of Communications and Public Affairs has tested positive and is in self-isolation. This case is one of the cases previously reported.

Santa Clara County reports 39 new cases of coronavirus, raising the total to 302. The county also reported two more deaths, raising the total number of deaths to 10. The ninth death was a woman in her 60s. The 10th death was a woman in her 40s. Both died on Saturday.

The county now has a total of 302 confirmed cases and 10 deaths due to coronavirus.

March 21 - San Jose Police have confirmed that one of their reserve officers has tested positive for COVID-19. It is not yet clear if the case was already included in Santa Clara County's total of 263 cases.

Santa Clara County announces a total of 263 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

March 20 - Santa Clara County announced two more deaths from COVID-19, raising the county death toll to eight. One of the deceased was a man in his 80s. He was hospitalized on March 3 and died on March 17. The other person who died was a man in his 70s. The county also reported seven new cases, bringing the county total to 196.

March 19 - Santa Clara County announces 14 new cases. The county total now stands at 189.

March 18 - Santa Clara County health officials announced that there are now 175 confirmed cases in the county.

County health officials also confirmed the sixth death of COVID-19 in the county. The case was an adult male in his 60s who was hospitalized on March 5 and passed away March 17.

March 17 - San Jose State University announced an off-campus student has been diagnosed with coronavirus. The student is recovering at home.

Santa Clara County reports another coronavirus-related death. This is the county's fifth death reported due to coronavirus.

The county also reports 17 new cases, bringing the county total up to 155.

March 16 - Santa Clara County confirms a total of 138 cases of coronavirus.

Officials announced two more coronavirus-related deaths bringing the total number of deaths in the county to four. One patient was in his 80s and the other in his 50s.

A Santa Clara police officer tested positive for coronavirus, the department said. He last worked March 9 and is self-isolating for 14 days. It is unclear how he was infected.

San Jose Fire Department now says 10 sworn personnel have tested positive for coronavirus and 57 others who may have been exposed are being monitored.

Gilroy Mayor Roland Velasco announced that a coronavirus patient died. This brings the number of COVID-19 related deaths in Santa Clara County to three.

March 15 - Santa Clara County announced 23 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total amount to 114.

March 14 - Santa Clara County announced 12 new cases of coronavirus in the county. This brings the total amount of cases to 91.

March 13 - A second person in Santa Clara County has died from the novel coronavirus, the county health department announced. The person was a woman in her 80s.

Dr. Sara Cody, Santa Clara County Public Health Officer, says there are now 79 cases in the county.

In San Jose, officials now say eight sworn personnel have tested positive for coronavirus. Authorities are also tracking status of 46 other employees who may have been exposed.

March 12 - The San Jose Sharks have announced that a part-time employee at the SAP Center has tested positive for the coronavirus. The team has confirmed that the person last worked at the SAP Center in San Jose on March 3. The employee is now self-quarantined. It is not known if this person has been counted Santa Clara County's total of 66, or if the person is from Santa Clara County.

The Santa Clara County Public Health Department announced 18 new cases, bringing the county total to 66.

Four San Jose firefighters have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the firefighters union, and at least 77 fellow fire department colleagues have been placed under quarantine, officials confirmed.

March 11 - Three new cases of coronavirus announced by officials in Santa Clara County.

March 10 - Santa Clara County now has 45 confirmed cases after announcing an additional two cases.

March 8 - Officials in Santa Clara County announced five new confirmed cases, bringing the county's total to 37. In a tweet, officials emphasized that having new cases is not unexpected.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that the Gilroy patient suspected of having coronavirus tested negative for the virus. The Gilroy Police Department released a statement you can read here.

March 7 - Health officials announced eight new cases of COVID-109 in Santa Clara County, bringing the total to 32.

Fire officials in Gilroy reported that a resident tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday. This is Gilroy's first reported case of the virus, but it was not immediately clear if that case was already counted in Santa Clara County's total of 32 confirmed cases.

Gilroy firefighters came into contact with the patient, who had been experiencing chest pain before testing positive for the virus, city officials said. The firefighters are symptom free and are allowed to remain at work.

March 6 - Health officials confirmed four new cases in the county: a man who is a household contact of a previously confirmed case who is now under home isolation, a female who is hospitalized, a hospitalized male who recently traveled to India, and a male who is isolated at home.

Stanford University announced a case among its faculty members. The person, who works in a clinic, has not been at work since experiencing symptoms, school officials said. The clinic has been closed for cleaning and all people who may been exposed to the faculty member have been advised to self-isolate. It is not immediately known if this case is a new or existing case in the county.

March 5 - Health officials announced six new cases, bringing the county total up to 20 confirmed cases. The six new cases announced by health officials include three women and three men.

In addition, Lockheed Martin announced a case among its Sunnyvale employees. It was not immediately known if this case is a new or existing case in the county.

Authorities also said seven cases in the county have no known travel history to impacted countries or have had any known contact with an infected person.

March 4 - Officials announced a man is hospitalized after contracting the virus. How he was exposed is under investigation. In addition, two other men are in isolation at home after being in close contact with a previous case.

March 3 - Two cases confirmed: a woman and man. Both are hospitalized and how they contracted the virus is under investigation.

March 2 - Two additional cases announced: a man who had household contact of a confirmed case in another county, and a man who is a a household contact of a previous case in the county. Both men are under home isolation.

March 1 - Three new cases confirmed: A woman with chronic health conditions who is hospitalized, and a husband and wife. The couple is hospitalized and recently traveled to Egypt.

Feb. 29 - A woman who is a household contact of a previous case now confirmed to have the virus.

Feb. 28 - Officials confirm new case of a woman. She did not have a travel history or any known contact with anyone infected.

Feb. 2 - Woman who traveled to Wuhan, China, confirmed to have coronavirus. She had been self-isolating at home and was never hospitalized.

Jan. 31 - Man who traveled to Wuhan, China, and had been self-isolating at home. (Update: The man has fully recovered and released from isolation)

March 24 - The city and county of San Francisco is up to 152 confirmed cases after announcing 21 new cases.

The San Francisco Police Department announced a sergeant has tested positive for coronavirus. The sergeant was assigned to the SFPD Special Victims Unit at the Hall of Justice.

March 23 - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the city and county of San Francisco has climbed to 131.

The University of San Francisco announced that there are two confirmed cases among "members of our USF community." The two people haven't been on campus for at least two weeks. They are at home recovering.

At least one member of the care staff at San Francisco's Laguna Honda Hospital has tested positive for COVID-19, officials say.

March 22 - A San Francisco County Sheriff's deputy assigned to a jail has tested positive for coronavirus. Officials said that there are no confirmed cases among inmates at this time.

San Francisco officials announce 24 new cases in the city, bringing San Francisco's total number of cases to 108.

March 21 - Officials announce a total of 84 cases in the city and county.

March 20 - San Francisco announces six new cases for a city and county total of 76.

March 19 - Officials announce 19 new cases in San Francisco, bringing the city and county total to 70.

March 18 - San Francisco now has 51 confirmed cases in the city and county.

March 17 - San Francisco officials announce three new confirmed cases, bringing the city and county total to 43.

March 16 - San Francisco officials announce three new cases of coronavirus, bringing the city and county's total to 40.

March 15 - San Francisco authorities report nine new cases of coronavirus.

March 14 - An Alaska Airlines customer service agent who worked at San Francisco International Airport tested positive for coronavirus after leaving work on March 10, the airline announced. According to a spokesperson from the airline, the employee is in quarantine and recovering. It is not believed that the employee had prolonged exposure to any customers. Other employees who had exposure to the person are self-isolating, the spokesperson said.

Officials confirmed five new cases of coronavirus in the city and county. This brings the total number of cases to 28.

March 13 - Officials announce five new cases, bringing the city and county's total to 23.

March 12 - Officials announce four new cases. Two are hospitalized. Two are isolated at home. One of the cases had close contact with a confirmed case. The other three appear to have been infected via community spread.

March 10 - San Francisco officials confirm another case of coronavirus in the city, bringing the total amount of cases to 14.

March 9 - The San Francisco Department of Emergency announced five new cases of coronavirus have been reported in the city and county. This person has had known contact with a person confirmed to have COVID-19.

March 7 - San Francisco announced six residents of the city were in contact with someone confirmed to have COVID-19. These six residents were reported presumptive positive for coronavirus and are now in isolation at home.

March 6 - The FBI San Francisco Division said an employee has been diagnosed with coronavirus. Here's a statement from the FBI: "This employee works in a small satellite office. The other employees at the site have returned to their homes until further notice, and everyone known to have been in contact with the infected employee has been notified of possible exposure. The FBI has contacted local health officials as well as the Centers for Disease Control, and the Bureau will take all necessary remedial and precautionary measures to protect our employees, their families and our community. At this time, we assess our operations have not been negatively impacted by COVID-19, and we will continue steadfast in our mission to protect the American people and uphold the Constitution."

March 5 - San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced the city's first two cases. The two patients, both hospitalized, appear to have been infected via community spread.

Alameda County

There are at least 135 confirmed cases in the county, including the city of Berkeley. One of the cases, however, is a presumptive positive case involving a health care worker who had exposure to a confirmed case in Solano County.

March 24 - Alameda County reported its second coronavirus-related death. The county's number of confirmed coronavirus cases increased to 124. The city of Berkeley, which is not included in the county's total, reported 11 total cases.

March 23 - The Alameda County Public Health Department announced the county's first death from COVID-19. The person who died was elderly and had underlying conditions. The health department also reported that the county is up to 112 coronavirus cases. The city of Berkeley, which is not included in the county's total, reported 10 cases.

March 22 - Alameda County officials confirm a total of 106 cases of coronavirus in the county.

March 21 - Officials with the city of Berkeley and the County of Alameda have announced 26 new cases, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 71.

Sunrise Senior Living home in Pleasanton has confirmed that it has a case of coronavirus. It is not known if this case has already been counted in Alameda County's total of 45 cases.

March 20 - Alameda County is now at 45 confirmed cases, with 10 new cases being announced.

March 19 - Alameda County reports 35 total cases in the county.

March 18 - Alameda County reports that there are now 31 confirmed cases in the county.

March 17 - Alameda County reports six new cases, with the county total now climbing to 27.

March 16 - Authorities confirm three more cases of coronavirus in Alameda County, bringing the total to 21.

March 15 - Officials in Alameda County have announced five new coronavirus cases, bringing the county total to 18.

March 14 - A UC Berkeley grad student has tested positive for coronavirus, school officials said. The student is self-isolating in their home that is not on campus or in the city of Berkeley.

March 13 - Alameda County Public Health Department confirms four new positive cases of coronavirus. Two of the four cases are the first incidence of community-acquired transmission in the county. Alameda County now has a total of 11 cases.

March 12 - The county health department reported four new cases, bringing the county total to seven. Two of the cases appear to have been infected via community spread. The other two cases are linked to other confirmed cases.

March 10 - Health officials announce a new case, bringing the total to three confirmed coronavirus cases in Alameda County. The individual is the spouse of the second confirmed case, and is an older adult, who had disembarked from the Grand Princess cruise ship in February (11th-21st). This individual had already been quarantined at home and remains isolated.

March 6 - Alameda County Public Health Department reports another case of coronavirus. Officials said the patient was aboard the Grand Princess. The case is an older adult who has underlying medical conditions. The individual is hospitalized and their family members are in quarantine.

March 3 - Berkeley health officials announce the city's first confirmed case of coronavirus -- a resident who recently traveled abroad.

Contra Costa County

There are at least 86 cases in the county.

March 24 - Contra Costa County reported 15 new cases for a county total of 86.

March 23 - Contra Costa County is up to 71 confirmed coronavirus cases.

March 22 - Health officials announce 10 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the county's total to 61.

March 21 - Contra Costa County officials announce a total of 51 cases of coronavirus.

March 20 - Contra Costa County confirmed its first death linked to COVID-19. The patient died in a hospital in Contra Costa County. The Contra Costa County resident was in their 70s and had a pre-existing condition that put them at higher risk of serious illness from COVID-19, and a history of recent overseas travel, officials said. The county also reported four additional cases, raising the county total to 46.

March 19 - Contra Costa County announces another case, bringing the county total to 42.

March 18 - Contra Costa County reports 41 confirmed cases in the county.

March 17 - Contra Costa County announces five new cases. The county total is now 39.

March 16 - Contra Costa County officials announced that the total number of confirmed cases is at 34.

March 13 - Contra Costa Health Services announced there are now 25 total cases in the county.

March 12 - Contra Costa County Health Services now says the county has a total of 16 cases.

March 10 - Officials announce an additional presumptive positive case.

March 8 - Contra Costa Health Services officials confirmed five new cases of coronavirus in the county. Our previous number of cases in the county was 12, which had included three evacuees from Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield.

March 6 - County health officials announce three new cases. Two of the patients were passengers aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship and one is known to have had close contact with a COVID-19 patient in another jurisdiction. They are all isolated in their homes.

March 3 - County health officials announced the first local confirmed case of coronavirus. Officials said the resident is being treated at a local hospital, did not travel to recently impacted countries, and had no known contact with an infected person.

San Mateo County

There are at least 161 cases reported in the county.

March 24 - San Mateo County reports 19 new cases for a total of 161.

March 23 - San Mateo County says it now has 142 confirmed coronavirus cases.

March 22 - San Mateo County officials announce seven new cases, bringing the county's total to 117.

March 21 - San Mateo County reports 10 new cases, bringing the total to 110.

March 20 - San Mateo County reports 11 new cases, bringing the county total to 100.

March 19 - San Mateo County is up to 89 confirmed coronavirus cases.

March 18 - San Mateo County reported 16 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number to 80.

March 17 - San Mateo County health officials reported 22 new cases of coronavirus, raising the total number to 64.

March 16 - San Mateo County updated its number of coronavirus cases from 32 to 42, including one death.

March 14 - San Mateo County health officials have reported an increase in coronaviurs cases, bringing the total to 32. All gatherings of over 50 people are now banned.

March 12 - San Mateo County Health officials now say the county has 20 cases.

March 11 - San Mateo County Health officials said there are now a total of 15 positive cases of coronavirus reported in the county.

March 9 - Officials now say there are nine cases in the county: five adult cases are presumptive positive and awaiting CDC confirmation, four adult cases that have been confirmed by the CDC.

March 2 - Officials said a resident is presumptive positive for the coronavirus and the case is pending confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Feb. 27 - The CDC transferred a confirmed case of a repatriated patient to the county. Officials are not releasing any further information.

Solano County

There are at least 14 cases in the county.

March 23 - A Vallejo police officer has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to the police department. The officer traveled internationally earlier this month. When he returned, he was directed to self-quarantine. He has not been to the police department since returning from his trip. He continues to self-quarantine at home. His symptoms are said to be mild.

March 21 - Solano County officials have a total of 14 confirmed cases of coronavirus so far.

March 20 - Solano County adds three new cases for a county total of 13.

March 19 - Solano County announces that there are now 10 confirmed cases in the county.

March 16 - Solano County has a total of seven cases of coronavirus, plus two Travis Air Force Base cases confirmed through their Facebook page.

March 15 - Health officials in Solano County announced a new case of coronavirus, bringing the total to seven. The person is an adult dependent of a service person at Travis Air Force Base and became infected due to community exposure, officials said.

March 9 - Solano County Public Health says the county now has six confirmed cases.

March 7 - Solano County officials report at least three confirmed cases in the county. Our previous number of cases in the county was eight, which had included evacuees from Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield.

Feb. 28 - A health care worker is being called a presumptive positive case after being in contact with a Vacaville woman infected with the virus.

Feb. 26 - A Vacaville woman is believed to be the first United States case with an unknown origin. She is being treated at UC Davis Medical Center.

Sonoma County

There are at least 34 cases in the county, including a patient transferred from Travis Air Force Base.

March 24 - Sonoma County announces five new cases, bringing the county's total to 34.

March 23 - Sonoma County reports 29 total coronavirus cases in the county.

March 22 - Sonoma County's coronavirus case count is now at 27.

March 21 - Sonoma County officials confirm a total of 24 cases of coronavirus.

March 20 - Sonoma County reports three new cases. This brings the county’s total to 11.

March 18 - The number of cases in Sonoma County has increased to eight.

March 16 - Sonoma County officials confirm one more case of coronavirus, bringing the county's total to 6.

March 15 - The Department of Health Services in Sonoma County confirmed a new case of coronavirus spread through community exposure. This case brings the county's total number of cases to five. It is the second case reportedly spread by an unknown source.

March 14 - Health officials in Sonoma County announced a new case of the coronavirus. This is the county's first case of infection from community exposure and brings the county total to four.

March 5 - A presumptive positive case announced involving a Santa Rosa resident who traveled on the Grand Princess cruise ship from San Francisco to Mexico.

March 2 - Officials announced a presumptive positive case involving an individual who was on a sea cruise between San Francisco and Mexico.

Napa County

There are at least three cases reported in the county.

Two patients announced earlier in the county, both of which were tied to evacuees from Travis Air Force Base, have been transferred to facilities outside of the Bay Area.

March 24 - Napa County Public Health confirms a third coronavirus case in the county.

March 22 - Health officials in Napa County have announced another new case, bringing the county total to two. The second patient is isolated in St. Helena, and officials said there is no known connection to the first case.

Napa County announced its first confirmed case of coronavirus.

Marin County

There are at least 47 cases reported in the county.

March 23 - Marin County reports nine new confirmed coronavirus cases, bringing the county total to 47.

Marin County Public Health Officer Dr. Matt Willis announced he's been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus. Here's his video message to the public.

March 20 - Marin County reported 13 new coronavirus cases, making this the biggest jump in cases since the county reported its first case on March 4. This brings the county's current cases total to 38.

March 19 - Marin County reported 10 new coronavirus cases. This brings the county's total to 25.

March 17 - Marin County officials announced four new confirmed cases of coronavirus, bringing the county total to 15.

March 16 - Marin County officials announced two new confirmed cases of coronavirus, bringing the county total to 11.

March 15 - Marin County officials announced four new confirmed cases of coronavirus, bringing the county total to nine.

March 14 - Marin County health officials have announced two new cases of coronavirus, bringing the county's total to five. According to the county public health officer, the two new cases have not been connected to other known cases and appear to have been infected through community exposure.

March 11 - Officials announced two new cases, bringing the total cases to three in the county. Both people were living with the person who was the county's first confirmed case.

March 9 - Marin County officials report the first case of coronavirus affecting a Marin County resident. The individual was a passenger on the Grand Princess Cruise Ship that returned to San Francisco from Mexico on Feb. 21.

Officials have previously reported at least one case in the county, which is an evacuee from Travis Air Force Base being treated at a local hospital.

Santa Cruz County

There are at least 24 cases in the county.

March 24 - Santa Cruz County announces two new cases. This brings the county's total to 24.

March 23 - Santa Cruz County announces 22 total cases in the county.

March 20 - Santa Cruz County adds another case, marking the 15th in the county.

March 19 - Santa Cruz County reports another case, marking the 14th in the county.

March 17 - The number of confirmed cases in Santa Cruz County is at 13, officials announced.

March 9 - Health officials announced the second case of coronavirus in the county. The patient previously traveled to Seattle.

Authorities from Santa Cruz County said a resident who recently traveled on the Grand Princess cruise ship is the county's first confirmed case of COVID-19 as of March 7.

Mendocino County

There are at least two cases reported in the county.

March 24 - Mendocino County reports two confirmed cases in the county.