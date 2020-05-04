List: Outdoor Activities Allowed in California During Stay-at-Home Order

Beyond a walk or a bike ride, are you wondering what else you can do outdoors while the statewide stay-at-home order is in effect?

The list of permitted activities is actually pretty extensive, according to California’s coronavirus response website.

From scootering to trail running, below you’ll find dozens of activities that you can do while enjoying the fresh air and that California sunshine.

Just remember to practice responsible social distancing. That means keeping at least six feet of space between yourself and others who aren’t members of your household.

Outdoor Recreational Activities Allowed During California's Stay-at-Home Order