LISTEN: On Friar Podcast – Do the Dodgers Want to Play the Padres in October? With Fred Roggin

The regular season goes to the Dodgers, but for the first time in a long time the Padres can say 'see you in October'. Derek and Darnay discuss the state of the rivalry with longtime NBC LA sports anchor Fred Roggin.

What's the Dodgers' outlook on a newly competitive Padres club? And how has Fernando Tatis Jr.'s appeal spread to Los Angeles? Fred also answers an important question: do the Dodgers want to play the Padres in October?

