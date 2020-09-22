Local Teen Creates Free Tutoring Service to Help Children

A San Diego teenager is making it his mission to help others, especially kids who may be falling behind with their education during the pandemic.

Daxton Gutekunst is a 10th grader at The Bishop’s School in La Jolla, and he’s already doing great things. The teen actually started his tutoring service in 2018 after having a great experience with another tutoring program through school.

Gutekunst took part in a club that provided free tutoring at a local church, working with younger students. When that program was discontinued, he looked for another way to get involved, but couldn’t find one.

So, he took matters into his own hands and started his own non-profit organization, called Kid by Kid.

Here’s how it works -- it pairs middle and high school students with younger children for mentorship and tutoring.

It originally offered in-person tutoring, but Kid By Kid has switched to online tutoring during the coronavirus pandemic to help address learning deficits from disrupted education.

It primarily focuses on helping children who are part of our Haitian community, or children who have learned English as a second language.

“One of the benefits of one-on-one tutoring is that you are really able to divert resources to helping these kids, and to addressing the needs that are often overlooked in schools,” explained Gutekunst.

And it’s not just Gutekunst providing the tutoring services.

Nearly 50 teen tutors from eight different schools across San Diego County have joined the cause.

