Looting in Emeryville Not Related to George Floyd Protest: Officials

At Shellmound and Powell streets in Emeryville, about 100 cars drove into a shopping mall according to a witness, crashing into storefronts and breaking windows Saturday evening, in an instance that officials said is not related to the George Floyd protests taking place across the Bay Area.

"We did not have any protesters – these people arrived in cars jumped out, looted and continued looting in each commercial area," said Emeryville Police Chief Jennifer Tejada.

According to a witness, Marshalls had their windows smashed and people were looting. Black Bear Diner and other business were also targeted.

Aerial video over Best Buy in Emeryville earlier Saturday evening showed a van burning at a delivery bay in the back of the store. Police had the suspect in custody.