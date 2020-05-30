Emeryville

Looting in Emeryville Not Related to George Floyd Protest: Officials

By Mandela Linder

NBC Universal, Inc.

At Shellmound and Powell streets in Emeryville, about 100 cars drove into a shopping mall according to a witness, crashing into storefronts and breaking windows Saturday evening, in an instance that officials said is not related to the George Floyd protests taking place across the Bay Area.

"We did not have any protesters – these people arrived in cars jumped out, looted and continued looting in each commercial area," said Emeryville Police Chief Jennifer Tejada.

According to a witness, Marshalls had their windows smashed and people were looting. Black Bear Diner and other business were also targeted.

California

News from across California

George Floyd 13 hours ago

‘Do Not Tarnish Our Badge’ San Jose Police Chief Makes Passionate Statement to Cadets About the Death of George Floyd

protests 3 hours ago

Target Closing Some Stores Temporarily in Response to Protests, Looting

Aerial video over Best Buy in Emeryville earlier Saturday evening showed a van burning at a delivery bay in the back of the store. Police had the suspect in custody.

This article tagged under:

Emeryville
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World NBCLX Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us