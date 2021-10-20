Los Gatos

Los Gatos Mom Accused of Throwing Teen Sex, Drinking Parties Held Without Bail

Shannon O'Connor appeared in court Wednesday in Santa Clara County a day after she was extradited from Idaho

By Robert Handa

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Los Gatos mother arrested for allegedly throwing alcohol and sex fueled parties for teenagers will be staying in jail while she awaits trial, a judge ruled.

Shannon O'Connor, also known as Shannon Bruga, appeared in court Wednesday afternoon in Santa Clara County a day after she was extradited from Idaho. The 47-year-old O'Connor is being held without bail at Elmwood Correctional Facility in Milpitas.

O'Connor allegedly hosted numerous parties for teenagers at her Los Gatos home, officials said. She is also accused of getting them drunk and then encouraging sexual assaults among the teens. In all, O'Connor faces 39 charges of felony child abuse and sexual assault.

Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen bristled at the descriptions some have given for O'Connor -- some have called her a "cool mom" for throwing parties for her son and other underage teens.

"There is nothing cool about getting teenage children drunk to then commit sexual assaults on one another," Rosen said.

Shannon O'Conner will face a judge in the Bay Area for the first time Wednesday. So how will this case play out? NBC Bay Area’s Raj Mathai spoke with Damian Trujillo and Defense Attorney Paula Canny for some insight.

Prosecutors also said when O'Connor was arrested in Idaho there were 10 underage boys and two underage girls in the home where she was staying. O'Connor did not respond to NBC Bay Area's request for a jailhouse interview in Idaho.

O'Connor could also face civil charges if parents decide to sue over what allegedly happened to their children in her home. She is expected to enter a plea on Dec. 17.

