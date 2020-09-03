crime

Los Gatos Teacher Arrested for Alleged Inappropriate Behavior During Zoom Meeting

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Los Gatos teacher is accused of inappropriate behavior in a Zoom meeting with a couple of students.

Joseph Houg was arrested Thursday after two teenage boys told investigators he made them feel uncomfortable during a one-on-one Zoom meeting.

Joseph Houg

They also say he had child pornography on his electronic storage devices. 

Houg is a fifth grade teacher at Blossom Hill Elementary and is the director of the Los Gatos Youth Theater.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office asks anyone that may have had any inappropriate contact with Houg to contact them at 408-808-4500.

