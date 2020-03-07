Loyal SC Debuts With a Draw

San Diego has been waiting for a high-level outdoor professional soccer club for years. That wait finally ended on Saturday night.

Loyal SC, the newest member of United Soccer League Championship, played to a 1-1 draw against the Las Vegas Lights in the first match in franchise history. They did it in front of a sold-out crowd of more than 6,100 at USD's Torero Stadium.

Somewhat fittingly the Lights are coached by San Diego State star Eric Wynalda. His club got the first goal of the match in the 4th minute when Junior Burgos scored but the lead did not last long.

In the 15th minute Charlie Adams scored the first goal in Loyal SC history. It would be the last goal of the match. Loyal goalie Jake Fenlason, a graduate of Rancho Bernardo High School, made a series of saves to preserve a 1-1 final.

Loyal SC plays its first road match on Wednesday up north against the Tacoma Defiance with a 7:00 p.m. kickoff in Washington.