Machado, Tatis Land Silver Slugger Awards

Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. are complete players. They are just as likely to dazzle defensively as they are at the plate. Both were MVP candidates in 2020. Now both are Silver Sluggers.

The San Diego duo were named winners at their respective positions on Thursday. They're the first Padres to take the honor since Chase Headley in 2012. They're the first Padres teammates to do so since Gary Sheffield and Fred McGriff in 1992.

Machado, a finalist for National League Most Valuable Player, ranked third in the NL in runs batted in (47) and home runs (16) and fourth in hits (68). The star third baseman hit .304 with a .950 OPS.

Tatis was the frontrunner for MVP heading into September. He finished 2020 ranked second in the NL in runs (50) and homers (17), while sitting fourth in RBI (45) and stolen bases (11). The 21-year-old finished with a batting average of .277 with a .937 OPS.

According to ESPN, Alex Rodriguez is the only shortstop to win the award at a younger age. The July-born former Mariners shortstop won it in 1996, also at the age of 21. Tatis Turns 22 in January.

They are the 11th and 12th Padres to be named Silver Slugger winners.

