Man Accused of Covering Up Hit-and-Run With Stolen Car Report Due in Court

What to Know Roberto Garcia, 30, faces a charge of felony hit-and-run in connection to a March 2019 freeway crash.

Authorities say he claimed he "dropped his keys" in Chula Vista and had his car stolen.

CHP reported the defendant was actually involved in the car crash.

A San Diego man who the California Department of Insurance say falsified a stolen vehicle report when he was actually involved in a hit-and-run crash that injured a child is due in court on Thursday.

Roberto Garcia is scheduled to be arraigned as he faces a charge of felony hit-and-run in connection to a car crash that happened on a freeway in March 3, 2019.

The Department of Insurance said the defendant filed a stolen vehicle report to Chula Vista police and his insurer last year. In the report, Garcia claimed his car was stolen after he “dropped his keys” at a Chula Vista bar.

California Highway Patrol alerted the Department of Insurance that Garcia was involved in a hit-and-run crash. Investigators determined that on the same day the defendant reported his car stolen, he and his girlfriend struck another car on a freeway then fled the scene. The crash resulted in minor injuries to a child.

In an attempt to cover up the hit-and-run and receive a $10,000 payout from his insurance company, the defendant falsely reported his car stolen, the Department of Insurance said.

Garcia is scheduled to appear at the San Diego Central Courthouse at 1:30 p.m. Thursday. It is unclear if he has an attorney.