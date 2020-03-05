Man Accused of Covering Up Hit-and-Run With Stolen Car Report Due in Court

What to Know
- Roberto Garcia, 30, faces a charge of felony hit-and-run in connection to a March 2019 freeway crash.
- Authorities say he claimed he "dropped his keys" in Chula Vista and had his car stolen.
- CHP reported the defendant was actually involved in the car crash.
A San Diego man who the California Department of Insurance say falsified a stolen vehicle report when he was actually involved in a hit-and-run crash that injured a child is due in court on Thursday.
Roberto Garcia is scheduled to be arraigned as he faces a charge of felony hit-and-run in connection to a car crash that happened on a freeway in March 3, 2019.
The Department of Insurance said the defendant filed a stolen vehicle report to Chula Vista police and his insurer last year. In the report, Garcia claimed his car was stolen after he “dropped his keys” at a Chula Vista bar.
California Highway Patrol alerted the Department of Insurance that Garcia was involved in a hit-and-run crash. Investigators determined that on the same day the defendant reported his car stolen, he and his girlfriend struck another car on a freeway then fled the scene. The crash resulted in minor injuries to a child.
In an attempt to cover up the hit-and-run and receive a $10,000 payout from his insurance company, the defendant falsely reported his car stolen, the Department of Insurance said.
Garcia is scheduled to appear at the San Diego Central Courthouse at 1:30 p.m. Thursday. It is unclear if he has an attorney.