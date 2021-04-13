crime

Man Arrested for Spitting in Asian Woman's Face in Bay Area

By Diana San Juan

Getty Images

A homeless man was arrested Tuesday after spitting in an Asian woman’s face inside her garage in El Cerrito, police said.

The incident occurred outside the woman’s home near the intersection of Potrero Avenue and Everett Street at 9:25 a.m. 

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The woman told police that she had returned home and was parked in her garage when she discovered a man, who she didn’t know, followed her into the garage and began shouting race-based insults before spitting in her face.

California

News from across California

San Diego Zoo Apr 13

Worker Bitten By Venomous Viper at San Diego Zoo

Covered California Apr 13

California Re-Opens Enrollment for Health Insurance Coverage

The man left the garage, and the woman contacted authorities. Officers located Ricky Amos, a 56-year-old Richmond resident, nearby and arrested him for battery and vandalism with a hate crime enhancement as well as charges for being out of compliance with sex offender registration requirements.

No additional information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

crimeAnti-asian attacks
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us