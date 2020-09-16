arrest

Man Arrested in Downtown Assault of 73-Year-Old Woman

The victim's injuries were so severe that SDPD's Homicide Unit was called to investigate. She remains in critical condition

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez and City News Serivce

A man has been arrested and is now facing charges that include attempted murder, assault, robbery and elder abuse for the brutal assault of a 73-year-old woman, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Authorities said 31-year-old Stanley Harris Hinton was arrested Monday around Downtown San Diego after investigators determined he assaulted 73-year-old Nannette Altevers in the Core-Columbia neighborhood.

The attack happened shortly after 10 p.m. Friday near the intersection of 4th Avenue and B Street. At the scene, officers found the victim suffering from "significant trauma” to her upper body.

A search was underway for the assailant and after detectives developed more information on the assault, they located and arrested Hinton three days after the incident.

Altevers, a homeless woman who relies on the assistance of a walker, suffered injuries so severe that the Homicide Unit was called to investigate her assault. She remains hospitalized in critical condition, according to SDPD.

Hinton is being held without bail pending his arraignment, which is scheduled for Sept. 25.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

