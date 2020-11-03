Man Attacks Oceanside Patrol Car, K-9 With Machete: Police

One officer was injured and a K-9 was stabbed near the head in North County Tuesday when a homeless man struck a patrol car with a machete, shattering a window and spraying the officer inside with broken glass, officials said.

The suspect, who was later identified as 43-year-old Noomane Trabelsi, managed to flee on foot after the attack near Marron Road and College Boulevard in Oceanside at around 5 p.m.

Officers from OPD, Carlsbad, the San Diego Sheriff's Department and the California Highway Patrol set up a perimeter to search for the suspect, authorities told NBC 7. Some time later, Trabelsi was spotted near a wall at the Mossy Nissan.

The suspect went into a ravine near the site and was still armed with the machete. Amid the search, a K-9 was deployed. K-9 Chico made contact with Trabelsi but the pooch was stabbed near his head.

During his confrontation with the K-9, the suspect also stabbed himself in the stomach multiple times.

Following a two-hour search, the suspect was once again found and apprehended. Investigators said the man accused of making the daylight attack is known to police in Oceanside and has made threats to department members in the past.

The injured officer was taken to Tri-City Hospital for treatment. The extent of K-9 Chico's injuries was unclear, but Oceanside police said he is expected to be OK.

Trabelsi was taken to Scripps La Jolla for his self-inflicted injuries, authorities said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has information is encouraged to contact Oceanside Police Detective Dave Estrada at (760) 435-4698.