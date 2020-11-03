OCEANSIDE

Man Attacks Oceanside Patrol Car, K-9 With Machete: Police

During a search for the suspect, a K-9 was deployed and ended up stabbed after making contact with the man

By Eric S. Page and Karla Rendon-Alvarez

A machete
Getty Images

One officer was injured and a K-9 was stabbed near the head in North County Tuesday when a homeless man struck a patrol car with a machete, shattering a window and spraying the officer inside with broken glass, officials said.

The suspect, who was later identified as 43-year-old Noomane Trabelsi, managed to flee on foot after the attack near Marron Road and College Boulevard in Oceanside at around 5 p.m.

Officers from OPD, Carlsbad, the San Diego Sheriff's Department and the California Highway Patrol set up a perimeter to search for the suspect, authorities told NBC 7. Some time later, Trabelsi was spotted near a wall at the Mossy Nissan.

California

News from across California

La Jolla Nov 3

La Jolla Family Says They Were Racially Profiled Walking to the Beach

San Diego Police Department 21 hours ago

Arsonist Hits San Diego Police Storefront in Balboa Park

The suspect went into a ravine near the site and was still armed with the machete. Amid the search, a K-9 was deployed. K-9 Chico made contact with Trabelsi but the pooch was stabbed near his head.

During his confrontation with the K-9, the suspect also stabbed himself in the stomach multiple times.

Following a two-hour search, the suspect was once again found and apprehended. Investigators said the man accused of making the daylight attack is known to police in Oceanside and has made threats to department members in the past.

The injured officer was taken to Tri-City Hospital for treatment. The extent of K-9 Chico's injuries was unclear, but Oceanside police said he is expected to be OK.

Trabelsi was taken to Scripps La Jolla for his self-inflicted injuries, authorities said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has information is encouraged to contact Oceanside Police Detective Dave Estrada at (760) 435-4698.

This article tagged under:

OCEANSIDE
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us