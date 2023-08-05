Caught on Camera

Man gets charmed by dog before stealing bike in Pacific Beach: SDPD

A video posted on social media by police shows the man playing with the dog for about a minute and then leaving the property with a bike that is believed to be around $1,300

By Kelvin Henry

An alleged burglary took place on Diamond Street in Pacific Beach last month.

At 10:40 p.m. on July 15, a man allegedly stole a bicycle from a home's garage.

In the middle of the brazen theft, he stopped to share a moment with a dog.

“The guy enters the garage, grabs the bike and starts to walk out. He is about five feet outside the garage door, and a golden retriever comes outside, into the garage, and follows the guy out. He immediately comes back in, parks the bike and starts playing with the dog,” San Diego Police Department Lt. Brian Brecht said.

A video posted on social media by San Diego police shows the man, after playing with the dog for about a minute, leaving the property with the bike that is believed to be around $1,300.

“We are still looking for the subject. That’s why we advertised this on social media, but hopefully, we can get some tips from the public,” Brecht said.

He shared the following tips for people in the community:

“Lock your house. If you have an alarm, activate that alarm and be aware of your surroundings. If you are going to leave for a while, let your neighbors know that you’re out of town,” Brecht said.

Police described the alleged thief as a white male around 30 years old wearing a blue and white hat, a gray shirt and orange athletic shoes.

Anyone with information is being asked to reach out to SDPD or Crime Stoppers.

Caught on CameraCrime and CourtsPacific Beach
