Man Shot by Escondido PD Pleads Not Guilty to Assault Charge Involving Crowbar

Police said defendant Rosendo Sandoval Quezada had just violated a restraining order before his confrontation with authorities

By City News Service

A man who was shot by police after allegedly charging at an Escondido officer with a 3-foot crowbar pleaded not guilty today to charges including assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer.

Rosendo Sandoval Quezada, 44, is accused of getting out of his car during a traffic stop while wielding the weapon and running at Officer Tim Hamilton at around 3:45 a.m. June 19.

Police say that less than 10 minutes before the stop, Quezada's ex-wife called police saying he was at her home, in violation of a restraining order.

Using a suspect and vehicle description provided by his ex-wife, police say Quezada's car was stopped near the intersection of Broadway and Washington Avenue.

After pulling to a halt, Quezada allegedly got out of his car, clutching the prying tool, and ran toward the officer, who responded by shooting him several times in the abdomen, according to police.

Police performed CPR on Quezada before the arrival of paramedics, who took the Escondido resident to Palomar Medical Center.

Hamilton, who has been with the Escondido Police Department for about four years, was placed on administrative leave following the shooting.

In addition to the assault charge, Quezada is facing charges including resisting arrest and violating a restraining order. He's being held on $100,000 bail and is due back in court Aug. 7.

