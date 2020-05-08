Man with Swastika on Face Covering Spotted in San Diego Area Store

Days after a customer was spotted in a Santee Vons wearing a Ku Klux Klan hood, a shopper at a Food 4 Less in the same city was seen wearing a face covering with a swastika.

The incident at Food for Less happened Thursday evening at the store on Cuyamaca Street. Pictures of the shopper, including one that showed him having a conversation with a San Diego County Sheriff's deputy, surfaced on Twitter.

The SDSO said deputies responded to the store for a disturbance call at around 6:30 p.m. When they arrived they asked the man to remove his face covering and he complied.

"The Sheriff's Department does not condone hate or acts of intolerance. We are a county that is welcoming of people from all backgrounds," the SDSO said.

Deputies are still investigating the incident.

Last Saturday, photos of a Vons shopper wearing a klan mask sent shock waves through the San Diego community and drew the ire of local leaders, including Santee's mayor.

A Vons spokesperson said grocery store workers repeatedly asked the man to remove the hood, but all requests were ignored until he was in the checkout area.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department said deputies were not called to the store Saturday, but detectives were looking into the incident to pursue any appropriate criminal charges. NBC 7's Artie Ojeda has more.