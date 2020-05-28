LMPD Officer Placed on Leave, Special Investigation Launched Following Controversial Arrest

The La Mesa Police Department in San Diego County has placed an officer on administrative leave after being involved in the controversial arrest of a black man that was caught on video at a trolley station.

The video, which is under review by the department and has prompt a special investigation, was posted to Instagram Wednesday night by a user named @lemthurdy with a caption that read, in part, “Police brutality in San Diego.” In less than 24 hours, the clip had amassed nearly 615,000 views.

NBC 7 has not independently verified the video. NBC 7 does not know what happened in the moments before the arrest, nor what the man in the video was arrested for.

In the video, the man being arrested is arguing with a La Mesa Police Department officer. The man tells the officer he was waiting for someone. The officer pushes the man onto a bench. More officers arrive.

The man is sitting on the bench, and the officer steps back and stands behind him.

About four-and-a-half minutes into the video, the man who is being arrested can be heard saying, “I already know what it is. I’m black as f*** out here. That’s what the issue is; it’s all good, I get it.”

NBC 7 does not know what happened after the camera stopped.

La Mesa City Councilmember Akilah Weber tweeted about the video Wednesday night.

“I was made aware of an incident involving one of our La Mesa Police Officers and an African American male,” Weber wrote. “I have spoken with Chief Vasquez and have requested additional details concerning this incident.”

I was made aware of an incident involving one of our La Mesa Police Officers and an African American male.I have spoken with Chief Vasquez and have requested additional details concerning this incident. A formal statement from the La Mesa Police Department will be released soon. — Akilah Weber, MD (@drweber4lamesa) May 28, 2020

La Mesa Mayor, Mark Arapostathis stated, "The City takes these matters very seriously, and consequently, in conjunction with the City Manager’s and City Attorney’s offices, has already begun the appropriate steps forward to investigate this matter thoroughly and take all necessary actions.”

LMPD said the encounter between the officer and the man had taken place at the Grossmont Trolley Station. The police officer will be on leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

LMPD asks that any member of the public with information or video regarding this incident to contact them at (619) 667-1400.