More than 1,400 food banks, pantries and other places that offer free food in California are featured on a map published by Los Angeles' city controller.

Users can type their address into the map tool and provide a search radius to find a nearby location. Users are advised to contact a site before visiting to confirm hours and eligibility.

Some locations might require photo identification or other documents.

Click here to see the map.