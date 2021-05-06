Marines Cancel 2021 Miramar Air Show

The Miramar Air Show -- the largest of its kind in the world, according to officials -- has been grounded for 2021.

The pandemic is being blamed for the cancellation of the air show had been planned for Sept. 24-26.

“The Miramar Air Show brings in aviation and military enthusiasts from every corner of the world,” said MCAS Miramar’s commanding officer, Col. Charles Dockery, in a statement released Thursday. “And while San Diego continues to lead the way in vaccines and beginning to reopen, there are still a great many risks involved with a gathering on the scale of our air show. MCAS Miramar has always prioritized our community’s safety throughout the pandemic, beginning the moment we hosted evacuees from Wuhan to our daily operations delivering National Defense, and this decision is no different.”

It’s the second time in a row that the air show has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The event was also iced in 2013 as a result of the government shutdown.

The air show typically draws more than 500,000 spectators each year, according to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar.

Military officials are hoping to reschedule the event for 2022.