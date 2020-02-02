MCAS Miramar Says Rep. Scott Peters Statement on Quarantine Plane Is Inaccurate

Rep. Scott Peters said Sunday that Marine Corps Air Station Miramar would be receiving a flight of American citizens from China on Monday, but MCAS Miramar said there has been no confirmation on when a flight will be arriving.

In a press release about an expected flight of American citizens returning from China due to the Coronavirus, Peters claimed passengers would arrive Monday.

"According to MCAS Miramar, the passengers onboard the flight from China will arrive Monday and have already been screened twice for signs of the virus," the initial statement said.

NBC 7 then reached out to MCAS Miramar who said Scott Peters' statement was inaccurate.

MCAS Miramar has not received any confirmation on when a flight would arrive, Director of Communications Capt. Matthew Gregory told NBC 7. MCAS Miramar reached out to Peters about the incorrect information.

"According to MCAS Miramar, the passengers on board the flight from China have already been screened twice and will be held on the military base to undergo 14 days of screening to ensure they do not pose a health risk to the public," Peters said.

"An earlier version of this release contained a timeline that was inaccurate. The situation remains fluid," Peters said in a revised statement.

"I will continue to monitor the situation closely, and I am requesting a public briefing from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to provide San Diegans with the most updated information," Peters also said.

This all comes after Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Saturday approved a request from the Department of Health and Human Services for the possible use of military facilities to accommodate 1,000 people who may have to be quarantined upon arrival from overseas due to a new virus.

The Pentagon chose four military bases across the country, including MCAS Miramar.

"In support of Health and Human Services, Marine Corps Air Station Miramar will be temporarily housing American citizens in the process of returning from China," MCAS Miramar said Saturday.

“As we continue to learn more, I urge everyone to remain calm and follow CDC guidance. There have been no confirmed cases of the virus within San Diego, Poway, or Coronado," Rep. Scott Peters of the 52nd congressional district said.