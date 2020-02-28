Oakland

McClymonds Students Help the Homeless as They Await Toxic Test Results

By NBC Bay Area staff

Their school is temporarily closed, but that doesn't mean some McClymonds High School students are slacking off.

Forty students and several teachers on Friday picked up trash and handed out meals to homeless people in Oakland while their school remains shuttered following the discovery of contaminated groundwater beneath the campus.

The students are mostly juniors and are currently going to school at West Oakland Middle School until their school re-opens.

“It’s educational,” said chemistry teacher Gregory Kalkanis. “This is something that we don’t have the chance to do so much the regular school year runs.

Mcclymonds high closed last week after a chemical was found in the groundwater, which can be toxic when it vaporizes in the air.

The school will likely remain closed next week too, as the district waits for more test results.  So far, tests results have come back negative.

“We have no school so we’re just giving back to the community,” said student Amira Martienz.

