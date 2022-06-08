Military Plane Crashes in Imperial County, East of San Diego

A military plane based out of MCAS Miramar crashed in rural Imperial County east of San Diego Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities.

The aircraft belonging to 3d Marine Aircraft Wing crashed near Glamis, CA, at around 1:30 p.m., the Naval Air Facility El Centro confirmed. Military and first responders are at the scene.

Information regarding injuries or people within the aircraft has not been released.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.