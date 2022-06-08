Imperial County

Military Plane Crashes in Imperial County, East of San Diego

Information regarding injuries or people within the aircraft has not been released

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto

Generic image of police sirens.
NBC

A military plane based out of MCAS Miramar crashed in rural Imperial County east of San Diego Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities.

The aircraft belonging to 3d Marine Aircraft Wing crashed near Glamis, CA, at around 1:30 p.m., the Naval Air Facility El Centro confirmed. Military and first responders are at the scene.

Information regarding injuries or people within the aircraft has not been released.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

This article tagged under:

Imperial CountyMilitaryPlane crash
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene LX News Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us