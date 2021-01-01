Miramar Business Owner Says Warehouse NYE Party Site Has Previously Hosted Events During Pandemic

A neighboring business owner of a Miramar warehouse that hosted a New Year’s Eve party that defied public health orders said Thursday night’s event was not an isolated incident.

“The guys next door to us have been hosting parties constantly over here, I guess ignoring the COVID rules and regulations and just doing their own thing and not adhering to any stipulations,” Sydney Rosin, owner of City Signs, told NBC 7.

At least three partygoers were injured during the insubordinate bash on New Year’s Eve when a stage collapsed under the weight of a crowd, according to the San Diego Police Department. Shortly after, dozens of people were seen fleeing the warehouse, which is located on Trade Street off Camino Santa Fe, north of Miramar Road.

Rosin said several parties have been held at the warehouse next door to his business. Next to City Signs rests two vacant suites – one directly next door and another above. Both warehouses are rented by the same person and have been used for parties. It is unclear if the person renting the units is the one responsible for throwing the events or if they are subletting the space.

Cigarette butts, red solo cups and empty beer cans and alcohol bottles littered outside the area indicate a social gathering occurred nearby, and Rosin said he is concerned that Thursday’s event will impact his business.

He told NBC 7 that he is worried the public will falsely assume City Signs has something to do with the parties. Rosin said he’s reported the events about “three or four times” to 211 but has not seen any action taken.

“We felt we could never call a certain number to have them take action immediately. They would just take it under review, write the documentation down and say, ‘OK, we’ll review it,’ which I feel is very wrong.”

NBC 7's Dave Summers arrived at the warehouse as guests were filing out.

The property manager has also been made aware of incidents and they’ve said a board meeting will be held regarding the matter. However, nothing has been done, according to Rosin.

Although having yet another party thrown next door to his business was not the ideal way to end the year, Rosin said he was “relieved” that the incidents are coming to light.

“The reason being is that hopefully something will be done about this now as opposed to me being upset about this for months and months on end,” he said. “I just felt my hands were tied so hopefully now, something can get done about this and people can move on and do what they’re supposed to be doing.”