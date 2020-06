Police are looking for a 15-year-old Gilroy girl who went missing Tuesday and might be in the company of a man known as "King Dre."

Cali Everhart was last seen Tuesday at her father’s house on Wren Avenue around 4 p.m., according to officials.

Everhart was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black leggings and slides. Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Gilroy Police at 408-846-0350.