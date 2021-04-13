Los Angeles

Photo Missing Hiker Sent to Friend May Be Clue in San Gabriel Mountains Search

The hiker sent a photo to a friend before becoming lost and search-and-rescue teams hope avid hikers can identify the location.

By Associated Press

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department asked hikers with experience in the Mount Waterman area of the San Gabriel Mountains to help locate a missing hiker on Tuesday.

A caller reported the hiker missing at 6 p.m. Monday, saying his 45-year-old friend sent a text advising he was lost and his cellphone was dying.

***Are You an Avid Hiker in the Mount Waterman Area?*** #LASD Search and Rescue (SAR) Teams need your help locating a...

Posted by Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department on Tuesday, April 13, 2021

The hiker’s car was then found near the Buckhorn Campground, roughly 25 miles (40 kilometers) northeast of downtown Los Angeles. It was not known which trail he took from there.

The photo shows the hiker from the knees down, apparently on a precipice with a canyon below and slopes in the distance.

The legs are very dirty, possibly from a wildfire burn area, the department said.

Weather over the mountain range was very cloudy Tuesday as a deep marine layer pushed far in from the ocean.

