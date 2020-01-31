homelessness

More Than 200 People Cleared Out of Santa Rosa Homeless Encampment

Sonoma county declared a homeless emergency and approved $12 million to help address the crisis.

By Christie Smith

More than 200 people that had been staying at a homeless encampment in Santa Rosa were forced out Friday, fearing being arrested if they didn’t pick up and go.

Joe Rodota Trail staff was there, talking to those packing up their belongings, reminding them about the deadline.

“They’re making more of an effort to boot us out than to try and facilitate us,” said Fred Simpson.

Staff said they were also offering services, including space at an emergency shelter.

“I think if they’re doing all this to help us at least we can give it a try,” said Nina Butterfly.

However, housing advocates worry there aren’t enough beds.

Once the trail is cleared out, it will be fenced off and cleaned up.

