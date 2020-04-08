Most Popular Food Orders During the Pandemic

Food delivery apps are growing in popularity because of the stay-at-home orders across the nation. One reason is because people are ordering more from local restaurants, trying to support small businesses affected by public health orders.
Each of the major food delivery apps have also made some changes, such as waiving delivery fees or deferring commissions for local restaurants.
Uber Eats just released its data from March, showing which foods were the most popular.
California
News from across California
The most popular foods ordered through its app were french fries, followed by pad Thai, garlic naan, chicken tikka masala, and miso soup.
The 5 most popular desserts were tiramisu, baklava, cheesecake, banana pudding, and churros.
Uber Eats also broke down its data by state. It found Californians ordered more chicken tikka masala than anywhere else.
Below is their list of 3 dozen states and the most popular food item ordered there.
|State
|Most Popular Dish
|Arizona
|French Fries
|California
|Chicken Tikka Masala
|Colorado
|Carne Asada Fries
|Connecticut
|Burrito Bowl
|Florida
|French Fries
|Georgia
|Pad Thai
|Hawaii
|BBQ Mixed Plate
|Illinois
|French Fries
|Indiana
|Waffle Fries
|Iowa
|Large Poké Bowl
|Kentucky
|Pad Thai
|Louisiana
|Chips and Queso
|Maine
|Cheese Pazzo Bread
|Maryland
|Egg, Bacon + Cheese
|Massachusetts
|Burrito
|Michigan
|Pad Thai
|Minnesota
|Garlic Naan
|Missouri
|Crab Rangoon
|Montana
|Enchiladas
|Nevada
|Chicken Teriyaki Bowl
|New Jersey
|Chicken Sandwich
|New York
|Jerk Chicken
|North Carolina
|Nachos
|Ohio
|Notso Fries
|Oklahoma
|Spicy Tuna Roll
|Oregon
|Fried Chicken
|Pennsylvania
|Cheesesteak
|Rhode Island
|Hot Dog
|South Carolina
|French Fries
|Tennessee
|Pad Thai
|Texas
|Pad Thai
|Utah
|Carne Asada Fries
|Virginia
|Fries
|Washington
|Fries
|Wisconsin
|Crab Rangoon
Uber Eats is also rolling out a new way for people to support their favorite restaurants. The pilot program is already being used in New York and will roll out to the rest of the country soon.
"Customers who place an order in the Uber Eats app will have the opportunity to add a contribution that will go directly to that restaurant," said a spokesperson for Uber. "[We] will then match each donation dollar for dollar up to $5 million to the National Restaurant Association’s Restaurant Employee Relief Fund."