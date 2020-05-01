Bay Area Man Arrested in Child Molestation; Police Fear More Victims

A Mountain View man was arrested earlier this week on suspicion of molesting at least three young children, as well as for child porn possession, according to the Mountain View Police Department.

Victor Miller, 27, was arrested Tuesday by Santa Clara County sheriff's deputies on an unrelated weapons charge, and Mountain View officers were able to interview Miller and search his home during which more evidence was found, police said.

The recovery of more than 100 child pornography images has police concerned that there could be more victims.

Detectives began investigating Miller in January after receiving a tip about an online account that contained suspected child pornography, some of which appeared to contain images of of toddlers, police said. Miller distributed some of those images to at least one other person.

Police said Miller was an avid user of Care.com, which he used to be hired for babysitting jobs. He also used Liveme.com, an app widely used by children.

Miller is being held at the Santa Clara County Jail.

Anyone who is a victim or who may know a victim of Miller's should contact Detective Angelica Espitia at angelica.espitia@mountianview.gov.