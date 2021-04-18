‘Multiple Gunshots': Man Killed in Chula Vista

A man died early Sunday after being shot several times in Chula Vista, police said.

The Chula Vista Police Department said several people called dispatchers at around 2:30 a.m. to report the sound of shots being fired at 370 Moss St. The area is east of Interstate 5.

When CVPD officers got to the area, they found a man on the ground. He had suffered multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital, but he soon died.

At this point, police have not yet released information on a possible suspect or suspects. The victim’s name has also not yet been released; the CVPD said he was in his 30s.

Anyone who may have any information regarding this incident is asked to contact San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

